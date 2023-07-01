67 famous Celtic fans including sport stars, singers and actors - gallery

Reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have a global following with a tribe of celebrities declaring an allegiance for the Hoops.
As Brendan Rodgers gets to work in his first full week since being named as Ange Postecoglou’s successor, news of the Northern Irishman’s controversial re-appointment as manager reached fans all over world.
The Parkhead club’s massive reputation has attracted well known musicians, Hollywood actors, singers and comedians.
Here, we have gathered information on 67 famous Celtic supporters. Take a look below at who makes the list:
1. James McAvoy
Award-winning Glasgow-born actor who starred in the X-Men films, Deadpool 2 and Dark Phoenix is well known for following of the Hoops and has even taken party in several charity matches organised by the Celtic FC Foundation.
2. Jane McCarry
People huv tae know: Jane McCarry, who plays Isa Drennan in Still Game is a Celtic fan and has made half-time appearances at Parkhead. Photo: jeffholmes
3. Clare Grogan
Clare Grogan, Altered Images lead singer, has acted in EastEnders, Red Dwarf, Skins and Father Ted. She says: “For me, and for a lot of people growing up in Glasgow, Celtic is almost a cultural thing. It’s part of your upbringing, and Celtic has always been in my life.”
4. Lewis Capaldi
The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer-songwriter is a Scottish pop sensation and has never shied away from showing his Celtic allegiances. Occasionally talks about Celtic during his concerts.