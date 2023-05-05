Whether you are heading through to the Capital for the game on Sunday or simply want to absorb the atmosphere, here are seven of the best bars to visit.
There is no shortage of great Irish pubs in Edinburgh to nip into for a cold beer or whatever your preferred tipple is.
Celtic fans heading through to the Capital on Sunday to see their team potentially clinch the Scottish Premiership title against Hearts at Tynecastle have plenty of boozers to choose from
Here is our list of seven popular pubs situated within a 20 minute vicinity of the stadium in Gorgie that are great to stop by before heading to the match:
1. Malones
Where: 242 Morrison St, Edinburgh EH3 8DT - Something of a Edinburgh institution and will probably be the first recommendation locals give when asked for the best Irish bar in town. Irish owned and Irish run, you’re sure to be well looked after here. Big-screen TV also. Photo: Third Party
2. Finnegans Wake
Where: 9b Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2HE - Located in Edinburgh’s Old Town, this spacious and lively Irish-themed bar always shows the latest live sports - as well as live music. Often generates a good atmosphere. Photo: Finnegans Wake Facebook
3. Biddy Mulligans
Where: 94-96 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JR - Situated in the Grassmarket, this rustic Irish tavern stripped with woo floors is always packed to the rafters any time you visit an showcases traditional live music. Biddy’s outdoor beer garden is a great place to sit and watch the world go by.
4. Kitty O’Shea’s
Where: 43B Frederick St, Edinburgh EH2 1EP - A traditional Irish-style boozer which features a great range of pub grub & drink specials, plus live sports on TV & live music.