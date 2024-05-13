The Scottish Premiership season is entering its final games and the 2023/24 champions will soon be crowned.

Once the door closes on another season of top flight again, the window to the summer market will be thrown wide open.

Both Celtic and Rangers have already found themselves linked with several potential deals, with both incoming and outgoing links doing the rounds on the rumour mill. While the Glasgow giants may well dip into the transfer funds and splash out on some new personnel, there is always the free agent pool to dip their toes into.

We’ve rounded up a whopping 76 players from the English Premier League alone who are open for pre-contract discussions as they approach the end of their terms across the border. Take a look below at the players who Celtic and Rangers could approach this summer and sign without spending a penny on transfer fees.

From veteran goalkeepers, to all-round midfielders, to no-nonsense defenders, here is the hefty list of Premier League players available to snap up for free at the end of the season, including stars at Tottenham, Arsenal, Man Utd and more.

1 . Andy Lonergan Position: Goalkeeper. Current club: Everton.

2 . Scott Carson Position: Goalkeeper. Current club: Manchester City.

3 . Elliot Thorpe Position: Midfield. Current club: Luton Town