77 famous Celtic fans including Liam and Noel Gallagher - gallery

By Lewis Anderson, Paul Trainer
Published 13th Aug 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 10:35 BST

Your definitive collection of celebrity Celtic fans.

Reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have a global following with a tribe of celebrities declaring an allegiance for the club.

The Parkhead side’s massive reputation has attracted well known musicians, Hollywood actors, singers and comedians. Here, we have gathered a definitive list of 77 famous Celtic supporters.

Take a look below at who makes the list:

1. Renee Rap

American singer-songwriter and actress Renee Rap was spotted wearing a Celtic tracksuit on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball. | ITN

2. James Allan

The Glasvegas frontman has spoken about growing up near Celtic Park and going to matches with his dad: “My first proper match was Celtic v Hearts. I was standing in The Jungle at Celtic Park. It was the first time I went into Paradise and it was pretty magical.” Photo: Stuart Westwood

3. Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello, born Declan McManus, is from a Celtic supporting family with Irish roots - his brother Ronan has sung at Celtic Park. | Getty Images for The Recording A

4. Alex Turner

The Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and fellow bandmates were revealed to be Celtic fans in 2006. Photo: Dean Atkins

