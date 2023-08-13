Reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have launched their quest for three-in-a-row under Brendan Rodgers and take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.
The Hoops have a global following with a tribe of celebrities declaring an allegiance for the club. With the Northern Irishman returning to Glasgow’s East End almost two months since being re-appointed as manager, new quickly filtered through to fans all over world.
The Parkhead side’s massive reputation has attracted well known musicians, Hollywood actors, singers and comedians. Here, we have gathered information on 77 famous Celtic supporters. Take a look below at who makes the list:
1. James Allan
The Glasvegas frontman has spoken about growing up near Celtic Park and going to matches with his dad: “My first proper match was Celtic v Hearts. I was standing in The Jungle at Celtic Park. It was the first time I went into Paradise and it was pretty magical.” Photo: Stuart Westwood
2. Paul Anderson
Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson, left, declared his allegiances by appearing in a video on Kieran Tierney’s Twitter feed in character as Arthur Shelby holding up a Celtic shirt. Photo: SCC
3. Elvis Costello
Elvis Costello, born Declan McManus, is from a Celtic supporting family with Irish roots - his brother Ronan has sung at Celtic Park.
4. Stan Collymore
Popular broadcaster and former Nottingham Forest striker Collymore is never afraid to air an opinion on events in Scottish football and previously stated to being a Rangers fan before changing allegiance to Celtic after receiving various forms of abuse. He commented: “Celtic fans worldwide. I was told as a kid you were my enemy. I learned you’re my closest friends.”