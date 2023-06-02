78 famous Celtic fans including sport stars, singers and actors - gallery

By Lewis Anderson, Paul Trainer
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 00:48 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 09:51 BST

The definitive collection of celebrity Celtic fans

Celtic are renowned for having one of the best fanbases across the world with average home attendances well above 55,000 this season. The Scottish champions global reputation has attracted a galaxy of star fans.

They include musicians, actors, singers and comedians. Here, we have gathered information on 78 famous Celtic supporters. Take a look below at who makes the list:

American singer-songwriter and actress Renee Rap was spotted wearing a Celtic tracksuit on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball.

1. Renee Rap

American singer-songwriter and actress Renee Rap was spotted wearing a Celtic tracksuit on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball. | ITN

The Glasvegas frontman has spoken about growing up near Celtic Park and going to matches with his dad: “My first proper match was Celtic v Hearts. I was standing in The Jungle at Celtic Park. It was the first time I went into Paradise and it was pretty magical.”

2. James Allan

The Glasvegas frontman has spoken about growing up near Celtic Park and going to matches with his dad: “My first proper match was Celtic v Hearts. I was standing in The Jungle at Celtic Park. It was the first time I went into Paradise and it was pretty magical.” Photo: Stuart Westwood

Elvis Costello, born Declan McManus, is from a Celtic supporting family with Irish roots - his brother Ronan has sung at Celtic Park.

3. Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello, born Declan McManus, is from a Celtic supporting family with Irish roots - his brother Ronan has sung at Celtic Park. | Getty Images for The Recording A

The Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and fellow bandmates were revealed to be Celtic fans in 2006.

4. Alex Turner

The Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and fellow bandmates were revealed to be Celtic fans in 2006. Photo: Dean Atkins

