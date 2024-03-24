8 possible Celtic candidates to replace Mark Lawwell as next director of football including ex AC Milan chief

Lawwell stood down from his role as Celtic's head of first-team scouting and recruitment after two years.

Lewis Anderson
Published 24th Mar 2024, 20:30 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2024, 20:41 GMT

Celtic are yet to finalise their search for a new Head of first-team scouting and recruitment, but there are a host of possible candidates who could come under consideration. Following Mark Lawwell's decision to resign from his high-ranking position after two years in the role "to pursue fresh challenges" along with lead scout Joe Dudgeon earlier this month, Parkhead officials will be looking to appoint a new talent-spotter ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Hoops' recruitment team has come in for some intense criticism in recent windows after some questionable transfer activity, with Brendan Rodgers publicly expressing his frustration at the lack of quality signings to his squad since returning to Glasgow's east end for a second spell as manager.

Much of the work carried out by Lawwell - son of Celtic chairman Peter - was deemed unsuccessful, which will have come as a surprise to many given his decade-long stint with the City Group where he rose to become head of scouting and recruitment within the global structure that includes clubs such as Manchester City and Yokohama F Marinos.

The decision over who will lead Celtic's transfer strategy moving forward will be a huge one for the board to make - and GlasgowWorld have taken a look at some possible names who may enter the reckoning to become the central figure between chief executive and manager.

Left Monaco in October and reportedly held talks with Liverpool over their director of football vacancy. Previously worked alongside Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham, helping recruit players like Dele Alli, Son Heung-min, Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld. Moved on to RB Leipzig and was instrumental in signing Christopher Nkunku.

His reputation as a sporting director and now managing director is growing after a period of success at German club Bayer Leverkusen. Has demonstrated just how keen his eye is for spotting talent, having recruited Florian Wirtz and even boss Xabi Alonso himself.

Former Bournemouth head of recruitment played down speculation linking him with a move to Celtic last May. His main body of work has seen him previously employed by the likes of Tottenham, Huddersfield Town, Ostersund, and York City, where he served as first-team manager.

The man responsible for unearthing Virgil Van Dijk - but could he be set for a return to Celtic in this more senior role. McGuinness was previously a first-team scout for the Parkhead club where he would be responsible for global scouting and opposition analysis. Has since worked for Qatari Football Association and latterly director of scouting for MLS side Columbus Crew.

