A new goalkeeper is top of Celtic's priority list heading into the January transfer window - with Brendan Rodgers expected to address the problem position.

Current No.1 Joe Hart - brought to the club by previous manager Ange Postecoglou in the summer of 2021 - is out of contract at the end of the season. Initially, the 36-year-old breathed new life into his stuttering career and relished performing in the intense Glasgow atmosphere.

The veteran keeper has undoubtedly played a crucial role in helping the Scottish champions land five trophies out of a possible six and while he remains the preferred option between the sticks, some supporters reckon it's time for change.

Hart has come under scrutiny this season for a number of high-profile mistakes, including his recent positional error that led to Motherwell's stoppage time equaliser in a 1-1 Premiership draw earlier this month.

Scott Bain is the current understudy to Hart but is unlikely to ever be the long-term solution, while former Dundee United stopper Benjamin Siegrist has struggled to make any sort of impact since joining as a free agent to provide competition for the No.1 spot.

With Hart and Siegrist's future still uncertain, the Hoops are likely to explore other goalkeeping options and a few names have already been linked with a move to Parkhead in January.

2 . Caoimhin Kelleher - Liverpool 25yo - Jurgen Klopp might be reluctant to let the Irishman leave on a permanent basis but he would certainly fit the bill as Hart's eventual replacement. Has served as back-up to Alisson Becker at Anfield in recent seasons.

3 . Andriy Lunin - Real Madrid 24yo - The wantaway Ukrainian international finds himself down the pecking order at Los Blancos as he competes with Thibaut Courtois and Kepa Arrizabalaga and is reportedly seeking a move elsewhere. Celtic are monitoring his situation but could face stiff competition from Premier League clubs.