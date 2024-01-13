It's clear that Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is in the market for a left-back this month - but any new arrival will face a fierce battle to oust Greg Taylor from the starting XI.

Under previous manager Ange Postecoglou, the Australian placed plenty of emphasis on the role of his full-backs. They were asked to defend, attack and drift into midfield to open up space for team mates and it took a certain player to pull it off.

Former Hoops defender Josip Juranovic and current star Alistair Johnston have both proved adept on the right-hand side, but the left-back position remains a problematic area that needs addressed in January.

Alexandro Bernabei looks set to depart the club later this month if a new addition arrives at Parkhead, with the Argentinian seemingly not cut out to be a serious contender for a first-team starting berth. Signed on a long-term deal for a fee of around £3.75million from Lanus in his homeland in the summer of 2022, Bernabei has been continuously left out of matchday squads and isn't fancied by Rodgers.

GlasgowWorld has ran the rule over every left-back that has been linked with Celtic in the last three transfer window, who are still realistic signing options:

1 . Leif Davis - Ipswich Town Market value: €4.00m - Highly rated 24 y/o who has provided 11 assists in 23 Championship appearances so far this term. Under contract until June 2025 with the option of a further year. Can also play as a winger

2 . Tiago Araujo - Estoril Market value: €700k - The Hoops' interest has reportedly cooled after making initial contact about the versatile player back in November. Joined the Portuguese club from Benfica just over 18 months ago but they expect to sell him on for a fee in the region of £4m.

3 . Gijs Smal - FC Twente Market value: €6.00m - Also linked with Rangers in recent days, has been touted as the 'next Paolo Maldini'. Will become a free agent in the summer and could be snapped up for a bargain price. A feasible option?