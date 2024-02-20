The boos rained down on Saturday and title race pressure is cranking up on Brendan Rodgers and Celtic.

A 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock at the weekend handed Rangers a golden opportunity to go top. They did so with a 3-0 win at St Johnstone as they jumped to first for the first time under Philippe Clement.

Scratch beneath the surface though and the boos heard at the end of Saturday's game were not just pent up frustrations over one game. This goes back weeks, months, and for some its years.

Celtic and their board have criticisms this season. From European performance to lack of spending in the transfer market, there have been few places to hide when it comes to the champions.

Now the pressure is at fever pitch, there are some fears stronger than others. Glasgow World runs through nine problems running deep for fans and how they could impact who wins the league come May.

1 . Recruitment strategy Rodgers made the plea for quality in the build-up to January and he got two players. One is a loan striker with a point to prove, the other working his stock back up after time in big academies like Bayern Munich. Fans wanted experienced guys for the here and now but over the course of January and the summer, didn't seem to get it.

2 . Injury woes Cameron Carter-Vickers is the rock of this team and has never really been fit for a lengthy run of games. Reo Hatate has been another main man toiling, with absences for Greg Taylor and Daizen Maeda also proving costly this term. Getting the strongest XI available to Rodgers ready for action would go a long way.

3 . The Abada situation Celtic and the Israeli winger look set to go their separate ways, as Rodgers admits Abada isn't in the right frame of mind to play for the club as things stand. MLS clubs are keen but if a deal can't be struck, they are left managing a star not wanting to be there, as reports claim he is 'keen' to move. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

4 . The cull club Improvements will need to be made to this Celtic squad in the summer, but they might have a challenge in getting rid of some of those already on the books. Sead Haksabanovic will return from Stoke City this summer, and takes a wage slot alongside the likes of Yuki Kobayashi, Gustaf Lagerbielke, James McCarthy, Mikey Johnston and Marco Tilio, who can't get a look-in.