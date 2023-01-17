The Glasgow side have a number of high profile celebrity fans including musicians, actors and comedians.

Glasgow Celtic are one of the best supported clubs in the UK with average attendances at Celtic Park this season well above 50,000.

The club secured a spot in the Viaplay Cup final at the weekend by beating Kilmarnock 2-0 at Hampden Park. They will now face rivals Rangers in the final but have plenty of Scottish Premiership fixtures to contend with between now and then.

Amongst the fanbase of the current title holders are several famous fans including musicians, actors, comedians and sports stars. Using information from CelebrityNetWorth.com, here are nine famous Celtic supporters ranked by their overall net worth:

1. Rod Stewart Reported net worth: $300m (USD) Photo: Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2. Gerard Butler Reported net worth: $80m (USD) Photo Sales

3. Jim Kerr Reported net worth: $45m (USD) Photo: Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Billy Connolly Reported net worth: $20m (USD) Photo Sales