Rod Stewart is one of Celtic’s most famous supporters and also one of their reported wealthiest

9 Celtic famous fans in net worth order gallery including Rod Stewart, Martin Compston and more

The Glasgow side have a number of high profile celebrity fans including musicians, actors and comedians.

By Martyn Simpson
4 minutes ago

Glasgow Celtic are one of the best supported clubs in the UK with average attendances at Celtic Park this season well above 50,000.

The club secured a spot in the Viaplay Cup final at the weekend by beating Kilmarnock 2-0 at Hampden Park. They will now face rivals Rangers in the final but have plenty of Scottish Premiership fixtures to contend with between now and then.

Amongst the fanbase of the current title holders are several famous fans including musicians, actors, comedians and sports stars. Using information from CelebrityNetWorth.com, here are nine famous Celtic supporters ranked by their overall net worth:

1. Rod Stewart

Reported net worth: $300m (USD)

Photo: Third Party

2. Gerard Butler

Reported net worth: $80m (USD)

3. Jim Kerr

Reported net worth: $45m (USD)

Photo: JPI Media

4. Billy Connolly

Reported net worth: $20m (USD)

