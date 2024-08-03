Another season beckons at Celtic and rest assured that boss Brendan Rodgers will have his mind on silverware.

The Irishman rode into Parkhead last summer under intense scrutiny after his controversial exit to Leicester City last time around. A Premiership and Scottish Cup double later though, he has the fans back onside and willing him on to deliver more success to the club.

Champions League progress is being sought by Celtic this season and transfer recruits are craved by punters. Pre-season performances have been good and now the Flag Day party versus Kilmarnock lies in wait, and victory would be the ideal tonic for it go down with.

Looking at nine different categories, we take a look at how Celtic will get on this season across the domestic fronts and in Europe. We also look at the individuals who could hit high heights in Hoops this season ahead of another busy run of matches.

1 . League position - 1st It's top place again for the champions. We don't think it will be overly close either with signings still to be made, and Celtic will win the title with a 10-point margin. | SNS Group

2 . POTY - Reo Hatate There's interest from Leicester City but we think he stays. Had a torrid time with injury last campaign but we reckon this is the season Hatate really kicks on under Rodgers. | SNS Group

3 . YPOTY - Odin Thiago Holm He's impressed in pre-season after limited minutes under Rodgers last campaign. With potential moving and shaking in midfield to come, we think that means more opportunities and we back the Norwegian star to take them. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group