9 free agents Celtic could sign now the summer transfer window has closed

The summer transfer window is now closed and as always, it definitely did not disappoint when it came to delivering the drama.

Celtic enjoyed a very fruitful business period, bringing in a fleet of new permanent signings, as well as a couple of extra additions on loan, including Nat Phillips from Brendan Rodgers ’ former club Liverpool .

Even though Deadline Day has been and gone, there’s still a high amount of players who are without a club and could be snapped up at any time. GlasgowWorld has put together a list of nine free agents who Celtic could explore to further pad out their squad as they push for another Scottish Premiership title this season.