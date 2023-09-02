Register
9 free agents Celtic could sign now the summer transfer window has closed

Some potential free agent targets for Celtic following an action-packed summer Deadline Day.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 15:01 BST

The summer transfer window is now closed and as always, it definitely did not disappoint when it came to delivering the drama.

Celtic enjoyed a very fruitful business period, bringing in a fleet of new permanent signings, as well as a couple of extra additions on loan, including Nat Phillips from Brendan Rodgers’ former club Liverpool.

Even though Deadline Day has been and gone, there’s still a high amount of players who are without a club and could be snapped up at any time. GlasgowWorld has put together a list of nine free agents who Celtic could explore to further pad out their squad as they push for another Scottish Premiership title this season.

