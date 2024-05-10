Celtic are one of the world’s biggest and well-supported clubs in the world, but how does majority shareholder Dermot Desmond stack up alongside some of the biggest owners in sport?

It’s no secret that there is huge money in American sports, with NFL and NBA owners possessing some of the biggest bank accounts on the planet.

Football has made up ground over recent years, with Americans investing heavily in European football, while owners from the Middle-East have poured money into the beautiful game.

Fans will be desperate to see the Irishman dip into his pockets in the summer transfer window after a January recruitment drive was marred by criticisms. Compared to the likes of Man Utd, Chelsea, Newcastle United and some of the biggest franchises worldwide, what is his estimated net worth said to be?

Here we round up where the Celtic owner ranks among the most wealthy in world sport.

1 . Steve Ballmer (Los Angeles Clippers) $99,200,000,000 Photo: via WikiCommons

2 . Carlos Slim (Real Oviedo) $84,600,000,000 Photo: via WikiCommons

3 . Mukesh Ambani (Mumbai Indians) $75,800,000,000 Photo: via WikiCommons