The latest news and transfer connections for Celtic and Rangers ahead of the weekend.

Celtic and Rangers will lock horns for the final time this season when the Light Blues host the Glasgow derby at Ibrox, hoping to secure their third consecutive win over their closest rivals.

Once the Scottish Premiership draws to a close, both clubs can focus on the summer transfer window, as well as Celtic’s Scottish Cup final clash with Aberdeen. Here are the latest news headlines and transfer links for the two sides ahead of the weekend.

Aberdeen secure major ticket deal for Celtic clash

Aberdeen have confirmed an allocation of more than 20,000 tickets for their fans ahead of the Scottish Cup final. The Dons will battle it out with reigning champions Celtic, after seeing off Hearts in the semis.

In an official statement, Aberdeen announced this will be their largest ticket allocation for a final in recent years. To secure such a deal, the club had to agree to underwrite the cost of any unsold tickets for the occasion at Hampden Park.

“After extensive discussions, we were initially faced with the option of accepting a guaranteed 16,800 tickets, with a potential (but not guaranteed) additional 2,000 tickets,” the club wrote on its website.

“However, driven by our collective belief and confidence in the Red Army, and wanting to give every Dons supporter the best opportunity of being there to back Jimmy and the team on Saturday 24th May at Hampden, we agreed to underwrite a larger allocation which includes the North Stand up to the halfway line.”

Aberdeen have stressed the allocation is ‘testament’ to the club’s commitment to providing as many fans as possible with the opportunity to support them in the final.

Ex-Rangers star ‘would love’ Ibrox manager job

As Rangers look ahead to a new chapter beyond this season, they are preparing for a number of changes among the squad and backroom staff. Conversations are being held regarding who will replace Barry Ferguson as the new manager and a former Ibrox star has put himself in the mix.

Retired striker and Norway international Tore Andre Flo has admitted he would love the chance to manage Rangers but believes it’s a far away dream for him at this moment in time.

“Me? Yes, I would love to take the Rangers job, but I think that's out of the question for me at the moment. One day, why not? I would absolutely love the opportunity to manage that giant football club,” Flo said, via Record Sport.

“Barry Ferguson… He is a manager that understands the pressure of Rangers, and I think that’s a really important trait for the manager to have.

“He knows the club and is loved by the supporters. I think he should definitely be in that discussion when the owners decide who to appoint on a permanent basis in the summer.

“He's a tough guy. As I said earlier, he could take a bit of pressure. He was our captain. His mind is tough, his mindset. He's a fighter. I don't know him personally as a manager or a coach but I only know his mindset and I feel that he can handle that type of pressure.”