Everything you need to know as Celtic head to Pittodrie to take on Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

The penultimate round of Scottish Premiership fixtures takes place this midweek with Brendan Rodgers taking his Celtic side to the North East to face Aberdeen.

This will be the fifth meeting of the two sides this season after three league matches and a Scottish League Cup semi-final clash. It will also be a preview of the Scottish Cup final which will be contested between the two sides at Hampden Park on Saturday, May 24.

With the title already wrapped up the Celtic players are now playing for their place in that starting XI later this month in the showpiece match. As for Aberdeen, they are still playing for European qualification so will look to leave it all out on the pitch at Pittodrie Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday night about how to watch the action online and on TV, as well as the who will be the referee and VAR officials:

How to watch Aberdeen vs Celtic in the Scottish Premiership

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football. Kick off is at 8pm, with coverage beginning half an hour earlier at 7:30pm. Details on how to subscribe to the channel are available here.

The match can also be streamed live through the SkyGo or Now TV apps on mobile, laptop or tablet. CelticTV and RedTV will also be streaming the match live for fans to tune into.

Who are the refereeing team?

Information on the referee for Wednesday night’s encounter at Pittodrie has been released, with Steven McLean revealed to be the man in the middle. He will be assisted by Jonathan Bell and Alastair Taylor, with Dan McFarlane as Fourth Official. John Beaton will be on VAR, with Graeme Leslie as Assistant VAR.

McLean has refereed 18 Scottish Premiership matches this season, eight of which have included either Celtic or Aberdeen. He has overseen Celtic defeats to Hibernian and Rangers this campaign in addition to victory at Hearts, handing three yellow cards to Hoops players across the three matches. In comparison, McLean has issued eight yellow cards to Aberdeen players in five matches. The only red card he has issued in the Premiership this season was to Rangers’ Ross McCausland in a 2-2 draw at Pittodrie in April.

Aberdeen and Celtic’s previous meetings

Last time the two sides faced each other, Celtic ran out comfortable 5-1 winners at Celtic Park as the Hoops went 16 points clear at the top of the Premiership. The two sides drew 2-2 at the same venue back in October, with Jimmy Thelin’s side coming from two goals down to earn a share of the spoils and go level on points with their hosts at the top of the table.

The last time Aberdeen won against Celtic was way back in May 2018, Andrew Considine scoring the winner with Celtic’s league title already secured.