Aberdeen icon and ex Blackburn Rovers star 'in frame' for key Celtic position

As we approach the first match of the post-split Scottish Premiership run it is Celtic who are in pole position in the title race with five matches to play.

Brendan Rodgers side, who have the chance to do the double after reaching the Scottish Cup final at the weekend, are looking for more silverware ahead of a summer that could see plenty of movement in and out of Parkhead. It might not just be the players on the pitch either as the Hoops look to fill some key positions in the coaching staff as well and a recent report suggests that two former players are ‘in the frame’ for a return as part of the Northern Irishman’s staff.

Per a report from The Sun, Johnny Hayes and Charlie Mulgrew are both being considered for the job of Celtic Under 18’s Head Coach. The club have been on the lookout for someone to fill the vacancy since Stuart McLaren left.

Hayes is still on the books as a player at Aberdeen since resigning with the Dons, the club who Celtic signed him from in 2017, after his 2020 Parkhead departure. However, the now 36-year old’s contract is due to expire this summer and he has been working with the North East club’s youth sides as a coach alongside his duties as a player.

The Dublin born winger was a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ side between 2017 and 2020 as he won three Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League cups. Although he and Mulgrew both played for Celtic and Aberdeen in the 2010s the two actually never shared a dressing room as teammates.

The 44 times capped Scotland defender played for the Hoops between 2010 and 2016, having also signed from the Dons, and won five SPL/Scottish Premiership titles and two Scottish Cups. He and Rodgers only briefly crossed over in Glasgow with the former Liverpool gaffer arriving in May 2016 and Mulgrew leaving a few months later on transfer deadline day to join EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers.