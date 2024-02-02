Scottish Premiership table-toppers Celtic make the long journey to Pittodrie to take on managerless Aberdeen in Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

The Dons, who will have first-team coach Peter Leven in charge after the decision to sack manager Barry Robson, currently sit in the bottom six after a disappointing first half of the season. They are still without a victory in three games since the league resumed following the winter break.

Brendan Rodgers' Hoops edged past Ross County on home soil last week, with Alistair Johnston's early strike within the first 60 seconds enough to separate the two sides. That maintained the Parkhead club's five-point lead at the summit having watched Rangers win earlier in the day to close the gap briefly to two points.

Rodgers will know his players must keep their focus and composure over the remaining months of the season after another sub-standard transfer window. The Celtic manager will again be without a couple of key performers this weekend, with Cameron Carter-Vickers suffering a fresh injury blow which will keep him out of action for three weeks. A quintet of stars also remain involved at the Asian Cup.

Ahead of Saturday's clash, GlasgowWorld has rounded up all of the injury absences and latest team news including nine ruled out and two rated doubts for Aberdeen and Celtic.

1 . OUT: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) The American centre-back only returned from injury last weekend but has been hit with another niggle which is expected to keep him sidelined for three weeks minimum.

2 . DOUBT: Luis 'Duk' Lopes (Aberdeen) The Cape Verde international was left out of Barry Robson's matchday squad for the 1-1 draw against Dundee in midweek amid transfer speculation. Was the subject of a failed bid from Spanish second tier outfit Leganes on Deadline Day.

3 . OUT: Reo Hatate (Celtic) The midfielder's season has gone from bad to worse after damaging both his calves while playing for Japan at the Asian Cup. Faces between five and six weeks out.