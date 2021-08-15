‘Absolutely spot on’ - Chris Sutton left impressed by Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic approach

It’s been a week of upheaval in Glasgow.

Chris Sutton. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton has praised Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou for his level-headed approach to the Hoops’ recent return to form.

After a jittery start to the season, the Bhoys have strung together a run of results that has restored a great deal of confidence in their title credentials this term.

Meanwhile, city rivals Rangers suffered three consecutive defeats in seven days that saw them exit the Champions League and squander their early season advantage over Celtic.

But while Sutton is of the opinion that the Gers are looking fallible, he has lauded Postecoglou for underplaying the significance of events over the past week.

Writing in a column for the Daily Record, he said: “Cracks are starting to appear at Ibrox while things look like they are coming together at Celtic.

“But it’s good to see Ange Postecoglou seems to be taking a leaf out of Martin O’Neill’s book.

“The Celtic manager isn’t getting carried away on the back of a really positive week – and he’s absolutely spot on.

“There is still an awful long way to go here and a huge amount of work to be done.

“When O’Neill came in more than 20 years ago he had to make up a massive points deficit on Rangers. We got off to a good start but even after the Demolition Derby he refused to even suggest the balance of power had shifted.

“It was smart management and Postecoglou has also been playing down any talk that his side have finally cracked it.

“Only two weeks ago people were fearing the wheels had come off already after the Champions League exit.

“There are a lot of positives in the past week. He’s thrown in his new signings but they have all shown they are up to the job and make the team better.”