Paul Merson has been speaking about Ange Postecoglou's early Tottenham success and what he did at Celtic.

Paul Merson has highlighted what Celtic fans already knew about former boss Ange Postecoglou. Postecoglou is now attracting plenty of praise for the job he is doing with Tottenham having moved on from Celtic Park in the summer.

The Australian has Spurs sitting atop the Premier League table, and that's in spite of losing superstar Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the summer. Whether Tottenham can go all the way remaiuns to be seen, but there is suddently a different feel around the North London club, with Spurs playing entertaining football that the fans are fully behind.

That will all sound rather familiar for Celtic fans, who benefitted greatly from Postecoglour's work during his time in Glasgow. Speaking about that work, Arsenal legend Merson has told Sky Sports: "I like what he’s doing for Spurs on the pitch too. I like the way they are playing. I said when he got the job that it was an amazing appointment by Spurs. I saw Celtic play enough times under him to know he’d do well.

“To get Celtic playing like they did, and I know people will say it is against lesser teams, but he was getting lesser players to play in that way. Trust me, that’s hard. Now, at Spurs, he has better players to work with so you know it’s going to be a success.”