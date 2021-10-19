Meta will attend his first Celtic match at Parkhead this afternoon

Albanian president and Celtic superfan llir Meta has arrived in Glasgow as he prepares to visit Parkhead for the first time ahead of this afternoon’s Europa League clash with Ferencvaros.

Meta, one of several high-profile supporters of the club alongside the likes of British rock and pop singer Rod Stewart and Scottish actor James McAvoy, has received a warm welcome from Hoops supporters.

His following of Celtic began in 1979 when they faced FK Partizani Tirana in a European Cup tie that was shown on Albania TV and Meta maintained his link when compatriot Rudi Vata joined in 1993.

He attended the 3-1 win over FK Sarajevo in the Bosnian capital in July 2019 and the 52-year-old has been a regular follower of the club on social media, often posting messages of good luck and congratulations.

Reacting to Saturday’s 2-0 win against Motherwell, Meta tweeted: “Two wonderful goals and another important three pointer. Good result and performance. Congrats Bhoys! Hail Hail!”

He alerted Celtic fans to his presence in Scotland after posting a photo alongside former Albania star Vata and his son Rocco.

He captioned it: “With Rudi and Rocco Vata in Glasgow. Finally, ready for Paradise.”

Rocco, 15, is currently a member of the Hoops youth academy and has featured regularly for the club’s ‘B’ team in the Lowland League this season. He was recently praised for a stunning long-range strike in a match for Ireland Under-17s against North Macedonia.

Hoops fans are delighted to hear the Albanian president will be attending his first match at Celtic Park.

One fan tweeted: “Welcome to Paradise, Ilir. You’re a member of the CELTIC FAMILY now!!”

Another added: “Fantastic, welcome to Scotland Mr President, hope you enjoy the game and we get a victory for you. Hail Hail”

A third said: “Buzzing for your first visit. Let’s make some noise for the Bhoys.”