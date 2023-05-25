The Hoops boss has earned widespread praise for his recruitment policy since arriving at Parkhead.

The journey from Australia, via Japan to Scotland has been long, arduous and hugely impressive for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Hoops boss was already an experienced and well-respected coach when he led Brisbane Roar to back-to-back the A-League title in 2011 and 2012, before delivering the 2015 Asian Cup for the Socceroos national team. Further success was to follow in Japan with Yokohama F. Marinos, helping the club to their first J-League title in 15 years.

Then came the call from Celtic. He was the man tasked with transforming the Parkhead side’s fortunes after such a devastating end to their ten-in-a-row bid. The club were in a state of disarray at the time and many questioned whether he was the right candidate to deliver success and silverware.

However, Postecoglou did just that in a short period of time, guiding a refreshed a new-look team to the Scottish Premiership title and a League Cup triumph in his first season. Finally fans started to sit up and take notice. 12 months on, Celtic now have a world-record eighth domestic treble within their grasp.

Not only has Postecoglou dipped into transfer markets that Celtic have rarely explored before, the style of play he has implemented has been equally as impressive. The way he conducts himself has also been noted and to say he has won over supporters would be an understatement.

During his reign to date, the 57-year-old has overseen the arrival of 29 new signings. Here, GlasgowWorld rates all of those players out of 10 based on their impact so far:

