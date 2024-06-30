Celtic are looking to be shopping this summer - but what would a rotated XI right now show up as?

Brendan Rodgers knows it’s a squad game that delivers success like a Premiership and Scottish Cup double clinched last term. He is hunting the likes of Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo, but exits could beckon too, with many facing uncertain futures.

This isn’t necessarily the team that will start vs Kilmarnock on the opening day of the league season. But it’s an XI that could in theory play, which goes to show who is still on the books at Celtic, and who they may look to move on.

Assistant John Kennedy said to Celtic TV as the players returned to pre-season training. He said: “I think we’re all excited. It was an amazing season we’ve seen a few times now, but it certainly doesn’t get old when you win trophies and you go back to Celtic Park.

“There’s just that moment when everyone comes together and you can celebrate, because there were challenges as it was a tough season last year at times, but it was certainly worth it in the end when you see everyone come together. And again, going forward as always, the manager has said, we are as one, we’re as strong as anyone out there. So the message from the off is we are going out to do the business again and that’s always going to be there with the support of the Celtic fans.”

So, making 10 changes to the team that beat Rangers in the Scottish Cup final, what would the Celtic team look like right now? Let’s take a look.

1 . GK - Scott Bain The back-up goalkeeper is one of Celtic's longest serving players now and has provided adequate cover for Joe Hart in recent years. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

2 . RB - Anthony Ralston Featured for Scotland at the Euros but played second fiddle to Alistair Johnston at club level. | Getty Images

3 . CB - Maik Nawrocki The former Polish youth international had a difficult opening campaign at Celtic after being brought in by Brendan Rodgers. | SNS GroupPhoto: SNS Group