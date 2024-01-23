Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Iconic former Celtic goalkeeper Artur Boruc will make his eagerly-anticipated return to Glasgow to host an evening of "entertainment" later this year.

The 43-year-old Polish stopper, who retired from professional football in June 2022 after a second spell at Legia Warsaw, will head back to the city in which he gained cult hero status to host 'An Evening with Artur Boruc and Special Guest' on Friday, March 22, at the Double Tree by Hilton on Cambridge Street in the city centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will include a live interview, Q&A with other Celtic legends, entertainment, a two-course meal, a memorabilia auction and raffle, and a VIP meet and greet with photo opportunities.

Loading....

Famously nicknamed 'The Holy Goalie', Boruc earned 65 international caps for Poland and spent just under five years at Parkhead between October 2005 and July 2010, winning six major honours including three League titles, two League Cups and one Scottish Cup.

A much loved character during his spell in Glasgow's East End, Boruc kept an impressive 76 clean sheets in 192 appearances across all competitions for the Hoops. He is arguably best remembered for his sensational penalty-saving heroics, especially against Spartak Moscow and Manchester United in the Champions League.

Event organiser Glenn McFarlane commented: "Artur remains a very popular figure among the Celtic fanbase and it's great that we can welcome him back to Glasgow for what is sure to be a memorable night of entertainment. Fans will get the chance to meet one of their idols, hear some of his stories and there will be other players in attendance that will be announced in due course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Katelin Tierney will also be signing at the event and I know she's extremely well liked by the Celtic supporters as well, so I'm sure it will be a memorable evening for fans to be a part of."