Bragging rights sit with Celtic in Glasgow as the aftermath of Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final takes shape.

A cup classice played out in Mount Florida and a 3-3 draw after extra-time left penalties to decide this one. In the end it was Celtic who came out on top 5-4 to win the sole trophy Rangers lifted last campaign.

For one midweek card at last, the teams get a slight breather, with Celtic now preparing for Dundee Utd away while Rangers get set for Dundee. Here are the latest headlines surrounding the Glasgow clubs.

Ange accused of hanging Celtic hero out to dry

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is coming under fire at Tottenham. He has Hoops hero Fraser Forster between the sticks but ex-Spurs star Kasey Keller reckons it’s wrong and unfair on the shot-stopper to force a high-octane passing style of play upon him.

He told the Sun: “If your No 1 goalkeeper has strengths and your back-up goalkeeper has different strengths, then you're going to have to make adjustments. That's what coaching is. You don't just get to go, 'You all play like this world all-star team'. No, it doesn't work that way.

"That's not on Fraser, that's on Ange. You're not going to ask your striker to play like Erling Haaland. It's no different for a goalkeeper. Your goalkeeper has his strengths and weaknesses just like every other player. Then to ask him to do something that isn't fair to him, that's just bad coaching. I'm sorry.

“The criticism of Ange has been there is no Plan B. That's great when Plan A is working every week. That's part of the point with Forster. There has to be a Plan B within Plan A, because you don't have the same players on the pitch every game and every player doesn't have the same qualities and abilities.

"You're always making little adjustments based on who is available, their form and confidence, your opposition. Those adjustments can be big or small. But that's where you get paid as a coach."

Sutton hits the Rangers trolling button

In the aftermath of the cup final, pundit and former Celtic striker Chris Sutton couldn’t help but troll Rangers on X. He tweeted: “Well played Celtic and Brendan Rodgers, absolutely relentless. Another moral victory maybe for Rangers though…”