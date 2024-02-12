Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ange Postecoglou pointed to his Celtic past when discussing Tottenham's dramatic win over Brighton.

The Australian won the hearts and minds of Parkhead fans during two glittering seasons in Glasgow, the last of which was crowned with a Treble. He's turned heads south of the border as Tottenham manager and his latest win was a last gasp 2-1 success over the Seagulls.

Pascal Gross put Spurs ahead before Pape Sarr's leveller. It looked bound to be a draw before lovely work by Heung-Min Son allowed Brennan Johnson to score a 96th minute winner.

Postecoglou's mantra was 'we never stop' at Celtic and they made a habit of scoring in the final quarter of Premiership matches when they had to. Also holding previous managerial experience at clubs like Yokohama F. Marinos and as Australian national team manager, Postecoglou looked back to show why his current team can move forward in situations like the weekend.

The Tottenham manager said to Football London: "I wasn't trying to be flippant the other day but if you look at all my teams historically they've always done that because the way we approach it is the clock and the scoreboard shouldn't dictate how you play.

"So if that's your mentality... you should always be looking for goals irrespective of whether we're winning 1-0 or losing 1-0. Now, sometimes that feels counter-intuitive when you're winning 1-0 but I think it helps you in games like this when you're chasing the game because you don't have to change anything.

"There's no instructions from me, the players know what we do anyway, so it doesn't mean a major shift. If you're trying to become a team that's dominant and wins games of football I just felt I'd rather err on that side, rather than trying to protect things that you have. I was putting on some good players, and guys who can make an impact.

"But again they've got to do that. Especially in that midfield, front third, we've been pretty limited lately in terms of what we can do. Just to give us a little bit more energy. Obviously Brighton were doing really well but they were working really hard to stay in the game.

"You know they're going to get tired, the fact that we could bring on two attacking players who are going to be a threat. It maybe looks simple but that ball that Sonny plays, that's a world-class player in a clutch moment, finds the right pass, you can't do that if you can't bring him on, if it's somebody else. Even Brennan getting on the far post, we've helped him to do that.