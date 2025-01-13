Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He spent time at Celtic and is using knowledge picked up to influence a Tottenham transfer decision.

Ange Postecoglou is using his experience from time at Celtic to influence a Tottenham exit deal.

The Spurs boss was made to grind out a 3-0 win after extra-time in the FA Cup vs non-league outfit Tamworth on Sunday. Attention now turns back to the Premier League, Europa League and Carabao Cup with Tottenham continuing to fight on four fronts amid a crippling injury predicament.

He spent two years as Celtic manager between 2021-2023 before making the move to Tottenham off the back of five major trophies. In his time in Scotland, Postecoglou got a good grasp of Scottish football and that is now rearing its head in North London.

Alfie Dorrington is a highly-rated prospect at Spurs and according to the Daily Record, he is set to join Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen until the end of the season. It’s a loan away from Tottenham aimed at building up the defender’s senior experience.

Postecoglou’s Hoops fingerprints are all over the deal, as it is stated “The Scottish Premiership is a league Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou knows well from his time at Celtic and believes a move to Pittodrie would benefit his talented teenager.” The former Hoops boss has also been linked with Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn.

Speaking of Dorrington recently, Postecoglou said: “Alfie is training with us and he has been around the first-team squad and part of the first-team squad. He had a pretty significant injury which kept him out of football for quite a while. But he is part of the squad and he probably needs to get some game time so we will look for a loan for him.”

Back at Parkhead, there has been no movement in terms of incomings, but boss Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of adding quality to his ranks. Stephen Welsh has moved out on loan to Belgium with Mechelen.