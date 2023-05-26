The legendary ex-Spurs and West Ham manager is tipping Postecoglou to take over at the North London club.

Harry Redknapp believes Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has always been destined to manage at the highest level after coming up against him once while managing the Jordan National Team in 2016.

And he reckons the Australian would be the “perfect fit” for the Tottenham Hotspur job, stating he’s surprised it’s taken so long for the Hoops boss to be linked with the vacancy.

Postecoglou was installed as the new bookmakers favourite to land the Spurs role as chairman Daniel Levy continues his search for Antonio Conte’s successor. Current Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot was leading the race until the Dutchman outlined his intention to stay at the Eredivise club.

Postecoglou is now high on Tottenham’s wanted list and Redknapp has been hugely impressed by the 57-year-old, including when they faced each other on the international stage.

The legendary English manager has revealed how former Australia skipper Tim Cahill also raved about him after Postecoglou’s Socceroos team thrashed his Jordan side 5-1 in their only managerial meeting. seven years ago.

Redknapp said: “Back then Tim Cahill told me what a fantastic coach he is and that was good enough for me. I knew he had to be good if Tim was bigging him up that much and I’m not really surprised at what he’s achieved. I’m sure there’s a lot more to come yet.

“I was impressed when I met Ange, and he’s been wonderful for Celtic - even though some people didn’t know much about him and thought he might struggle there. No disrespect to Celtic, but when a Premier League club like Tottenham shows interest then you have to take notice.

“They have a football stadium as good as anywhere in the world and an amazing training ground - now they need to get things right on the pitch. They clearly need to bring in some new players in different areas and Ange has already shown at Celtic how clever he is with his recruitment, especially bringing in the quality boys from Japan, which is obviously a market he knows very well.

“If the club can keep him, Tottenham still have the best centre forward around, for me, in Harry Kane - so it’s a great opportunity there for Ange.

The ex-West Ham, Spurs and Portsmouth boss, conducting an interivew in Australia, admits he always felt Postecoglou would be among the candidates for the vacant Spurs job when the club decided to part company with Antonio Conte in March.

He continued: “The moment Spurs sacked Conte back in March, Ange Postecoglou’s name was the first one that jumped into my mind. I mentioned it to plenty of other people also because I genuinely feel he’d be a perfect fit for Tottenham.

“I thought he’d be a front-runner then for sure but nothing seemed to happen until the club was initially linked with ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann. But now I see Ange is very much in the frame and that’s a shame for Celtic fans because he’s done an incredible job there.

“This is the Premier League we’re talking about here. You saw that with Steven Gerrard who did a great job at Rangers and then got his chance at Aston Villa. I think if Spurs make an approach it will be a difficult one for Ange to turn down. He’s been excellent - you only have to see the way his teams play.