Brendan Rodgers, Graham Potter and Jesse Marsch are among the early names to succeed Postecoglou at Celtic Park.

Celtic have granted permission to Ange Postecoglou to hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur about their vacant managerial post - after the Hoops boss ‘verbally agreed’ a move to London.

According to Sky Sports, the Australian is expected to speak to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy in person this afternoon over a move to the English Premier League giants.

The 57-year-old, who kept his cards close to his chest when quizzed about his future following the 3-1 Scottish Cup final victory over Inverness at Hampden on Saturday, remains the leading candidate to take over the reins at the North London club.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is close to a move to Tottenham

And it now seems likely Postecoglou will be appointed as Antonio Conte’s successor over the coming days if discussions with Spurs officials progress well.

The Scottish champions have already launched their search for Postecoglou’s potential successor, with Brendan Rodgers, ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter and former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch three names in the frame.

Rodgers, who previously spent two-and-a-half years at Parkhead between 2016 and February 2019 and won the double-treble along with the Scottish League Cup, is the current bookmakers favourite to make a sensational return to Glasgow’s East End. The Northern Irihsman left under a cloud when he walked away from the club to take over at Leicester City.

