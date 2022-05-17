The Parkhead boss clinched a stunning league and cup double in his first season at the helm and club officials are now expected to open fresh contract talks

Ange Postecoglou has completed a hat-trick of awards after the Celtic manager was named Glen’s Scottish Premiership Manager of the Season.

The Australian led the Hoops to the top-flight title in his first season in charge, finishing four points clear of city rivals Rangers.

The 56-year-old, who clinched his second trophy at the weekend following their League Cup triumph in December, had already been named Manager of the Year at the PFA Scotland awards.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou with the cinch Premiership trophy. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He also scooped the Scottish Football Writers’ Manager of the Year prize to complete a memorable 14 months at the helm.

A statement from Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group said: “This has been a really significant first season in charge for Ange Postecoglou, where he has rebuilt the side and held off a strong challenge from Rangers to win the title and secure Champions League group stage football for Celtic next season.

“Celtic’s form throughout the season has seen the manager pick up a series of our monthly awards and there is no doubt he is a worthy winner of the Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Season award.

“My congratulations to Ange and his team for a superb season.”

Postecoglou credited his backroom staff and playing squad after securing his latest award.

He commented: “As I have said before it is very pleasing to win awards such as this and it shows we have been doing something right and achieved success, but once again it has been earned by the whole group of players and staff at the club as a true collective.

“We’ll dedicated this one to all of our fans who have given us such phenomenal support during the season. Celtic Park on Saturday was just one example of this.

“It really was an atmosphere like no other and a day of celebration - it really was a privilege to be part of it.

“The Club and the fans connected brilliantly again and the players put on a real show, demonstrating exactly why they are Champions of Scotland.”

The Parkhead boss could be set for a new bumper contract as a reward for delivering the Scottish Premeirship title, with club officials determined to tie the former Socceroos head coach down long-term.

Postecoglou and his representatives are expected to hold contract talks with Celtic hierarchy over the coming weeks, with the board reportedly thrilled with the progress the club has made on and off the pitch.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates with the Premier Sports Cup trophy after the 2-1 win over Hibs at Hampden in December. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic will advance directly into the Champions League group stages next season and will net £40million in the process.