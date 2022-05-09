The Hoops boss has transformed the Parkhead club’s fortunes this season as they close in on the Scottish Premiership title

Ange Postecoglou has been named as William Hill Scottish Football Writers’ Association Manager of the Year after his successful first season in charge at Celtic.

The Parkhead boss has steered his new-look squad to the brink of the Premiership title, five months on from clinching his first piece of silverware during the League Cup final in December.

Victory over Dundee United at Tannadice on Wednesday night could wrap up proceedings with a game left to spare as the Hoops close in on a lucrative Champions League group stage spot next season.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou acknowledges the fans at the end of the 4-1 thumping of Hearts - another flair-filled home victory of the type that has underpinned his team's march to the championship. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Given the position Celtic found themselves in at the start of the season, Postecoglou has guided the club through an extensive squad rebuild and after chasing city rivals Rangers for much of the campaign, they are now on the verge of recaliming their crown.

Speaking during last night’s awards ceremony, the Australian said: “I am very proud and humbled to receive the reward.

“There’s been a number of outstanding performances by managers this year, so I’m really pleased to have won the award but also acknowledge the fact I’ve had some tremendous support, particularly from the staff and everyone at the football club.

“We’ve been pretty consistent for quite a while and we’re not quite there yet but the players have been outstanding in terms of their commitment to playing our football. The (result) at the weekend was further evidence of how much belief they have.

“Everyone knows it was a massive challenge for us but as I said, everyone committed to our goal and we’ve had a few bumps along the road but the whole group have embraced every challenge and stuck to the beliefs we had about the kind of football team we want to be.

Celtic's players salute their support after effectively ensuring the title with their 4-1 slaying of Hearts. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“I wouldn’t have taken on the task if I didn’t think we could be successfull. I think every manager starts out that way. You must have belief in yourself, whatever you’re about to embark on.

“Obviously it’s not as easy as just wanting to achieve something, you’ve got to work hard for it and we’ve worked awfully hard this season to be in this position.

“We have to be better next year, irrespective of how we do this year. The way I want my team to play and the whole training process takes a little while for people to gel to.

“I’m really hopeful that next season we will be a stronger team, we have to be and I look forward to what that brings.”

Postecoglou also scooped the Glen’s Vodka Manager of the Month award for April - the fourth time he has claimed the prize this season.

The month began with a 2-1 victory over Rangers at Ibrox before dismantling St Johnstone 7-0 at Parkhead.

Despite their Scottish Cup semi-final exit, the Hoops bounced back to winning ways by recording a 2-0 win against Ross County in the Highlands.

Other winners during the Scottish Football Writers’ Association awards night included:

Player of the Year - Craig Gordon (Hearts, goalkeeper)

Young Player of the Year - Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen, defender)

Club Media Award - Phil Turnbull (Hearts)

Lifetime Achievement Award - Sir Alex Ferguson

Men’s International Player of the Year - John McGinn (Aston Villa)