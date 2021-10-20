Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou labelled his side’s opening goal during Tuesday’s 2-0 Europa League victory over Ferencvaros as ‘world class’.

The Hoops kicked started their Group G campaign at the third time of asking with an assured display at Parkhead.

Influential winger Jota picked out Kyogo Furuhashi with a superb pinpoint pass over the visitors defence, which the Japanese striker controlled and stroked expertly past keeper Denes Dibusz.

It was a move that delighted Postecoglou before Bailnt Vecsei’s own goal wrapped up the points for Celtic after 81 minutes.

Postecoglou said: “I thought it was a good, strong performance. We started well and put them under pressure and took control of the game.

“They had to work awfully hard in the first half to try and sort of stifle us and we still created some good chances and didn’t really allow them too much.

“Second half we had a feeling they would tire as they were working so hard and it opened up for us.

“It was a brilliant first goal and we could have probably had a few more after, but I am pleased for the players as they go their reward.

“At 2-0, the game was over, but we were still trying to get a third and a fourth. We want to be relentless and want our opposition know that we’re going to keep going until the final whistle, irrespective of the score.

“We knew a win was pretty much imperative to stay in the race and give ourselves a chance. We have that opportunity now and our next task will be to go over to Hungary.

Reflecting on the opening goal, Postecoglou admitted: “It was a world class move. They (Kyogo and Jota) are both two talented players.

“I said at the weekend that we are trying to play football that will suit those kinds of guys. I think they appreciated that but the flip side of that is they need to work pretty hard defensively.

“As I keep telling them they will get their rewards for the stuff they love to do but the payoff is that they have to work hard for the team in the defensive sense.

“It takes courage to play out from the back, but we work on that every day with the coaches. You see the individual brilliance of Jota with the pass and Kyogo with the touch and finish. I think it’s as good a goal you will see in European competition this week.”

Skipper Callum McGregor bossed proceedings in the middle of the park and even a missed penalty just beyond the hour mark did little to affect his contribution.

Postecoglou stated: “Penalty misses will happen but he was again outstanding. He is such an important player for us as he really controls the tempo for us.

“I think he is a leader in action and words and there was never any doubt in my mind that he would just pick up and get the team going again.