The Hoops boss has been linked with jobs in the Premier League after transforming the club’s fortunes.

Ange Postecoglou has reaffirmed his commitment to Celtic after being linked with a potential move to Leicester City.

The Hoops manager is currently back in Australia during the international break to promote the Parkhead club’s involvement in the Sydney Super Cup this November.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish champions will take part in a four-team friendly tournament involving A-League sides Sydney FC, Western Sydney Wanderers and Frank Lampard’s Everton when top-flight domestic leagues shut down for the FIFA World Cup.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is animated on the touchline during the 1-1 draw with Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Postecoglou, who was previously named among the top candidates to replace Chelsea-bound Graham Potter at Brighton, has now been rumoured with a switch to fellow Premier League club Leicester, should they decide to part ways with Brendan Rodgers.

However, the 57-year-old confirmed he isn’t thinking about his next move and remains focused on bringing further silverware to Celtic.

He told Fox Sports Australia: “It’s not really on my radar.

“It’s a bit like our players, I keep saying to them that if they do what they do well, all this other stuff takes care of itself, whatever their ambitions or my ambitions may be.

“My ambition’s have always been the same wherever I’ve been, to be as successful as I can be. I’ve charted a course that’s got me to where I am today, I’ve just tried to do it to the best of my ability and opportunities arise from there.