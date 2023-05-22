The Australian is still under consideration by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy for the vacant manager’s position.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou still features on Daniel Levy’s four-man alternative shortlist for the vacant Tottenham Hotspur job, according to reports.

The Hoops boss - on course to complete a record-breaking Treble with the Parkhead club this season - remains under consideration by the English Premier League giants after their pursuit of former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann stalled.

The German had been heavily linked with a move to north London but new reports claim discussions between Nagelsmann and Tottenham have not resumed. It is thought the 35-year-old wanted a guarantee of working alongside a “supportive sporting director” for him to consider the position.

Ange Postecoglou is on the brink of a treble with Celtic this season.

Ex-midfielder Ryan Mason was appointed in interim charge last month as club officials continue their search for Antonio Conte’s successor. If talks with Nagelsmann don’t resume in the coming days, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claim that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot could be their next target with the coach “discussed internally.”

However, Postecoglou, ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique and current Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim have also been discussed as potential candidates and remain in the running.

He tweeted: “Negotiations between Nagelsmann and Tottenham have not resumed, at this stage. No changes, he’d only consider the job with supportive sporting director. Arne Slot, concrete option disucssed internally, while Luis Enrique, Amorim and Postecoglou remain on Levy lift.”

The update follows radio pundit Jamie O’Hara’s controversial view, suggesting Postecoglou would jump at the opportunity to join Tottenham because Celtic don’t stand a chance of progressing in the Champions League next season.

He stated: “Tottenham should go after Postecoglou in the summer. He’s brilliant and Tottenham are a huge football club. If he got offered the job, there is no way he is turning it down - how could you? If he had the opportunity to manage Tottenham in the Europa League or Europa Conference League, or manage Celtic in the Champions League, you’re taking Tottenham.

“Celtic will get pumped in the Champions League and will be out in the group stages, then they’ll walk the league. Celtic are a huge club but for Postecoglou’s career, there is no way in a million years he would turn the Spurs down.”

Latest Tottenham next permanent manager odds:

Arne Slot - 8/13

Julian Nagelsmann - 6/1

Luis Enrique - 17/2

Brendan Rodgers - 12/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 14/1

Vincent Kompany - 16/1

Graham Potter - 20/1

Xabi Alonso - 20/1

Ruben Amorim - 25/1

Ryan Mason - 25/1

Ange Postecoglou - 33/1

- 33/1 Thomas Frank - 33/1