The Tottenham boss already has replacements being lined up as the Celtic favourites faces a troubling scenario

Ange Postecoglou’s long term future at Tottenham looks bleak amid a new report on the former Celtic manager,

The Australian made himself a hero at Parkhead in just two seasons, reviving the club from the ashes of a failed 10 titles in a row bid to winning five out of six domestic trophies. That earned a crack at Tottenham where his free flowing attacking football won plaudits in his first season.

Amid a crippling injury crisis, it’s gone awry in his second with the club mired in the bottom half of the Premier League table. A run to the last eight of the Europa League has not stopped reports emerging that Tottenham are now seeking alternatives.

Ange Postecoglou Tottenham manager future in ‘serious doubt’

It is claimed by the Athletic that Postecoglou is under “intense scrutiny” and that the likes of Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraloa and Fulham’s Marco Silva are being lined up to take charge from next season. The report suggests the Celtic favourite is in his Tottenham endgame and that a parting of the ways in the summer could be in order.

In a dire verdict, it reads: “Postecoglou's position at Spurs has been the subject of intense scrutiny with the club 14th in the Premier League table, having lost more than half of their league games this season (15 of 29). Tottenham are still focused on finishing the season strongly, especially with a Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt next month. But regardless of what happens over the next two months, there are question marks over Postecoglou's long-term future. The 59-year-old will still have one year left on his Spurs contract this summer, with the option of a fourth, but his future is in serious doubt beyond this season.

“While Iraola would be the leading candidate for a Spurs vacancy in the summer, he is not the only potential option. Fulham's Marco Silva and Brentford's Thomas Frank are under consideration.

Pundit prediction

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has chimed in with an equally grim prediction, stating fans would be happy to see the Bournemouth boss come in amid fatigue with the current gaffer. He told Tottenham News: “I think there are a lot of fans who are tired of Ange.

“Iraola’s come in, he’s done an incredible job at Bournemouth. I remember 10 games into the start of last season, he was the favourite to get the sack. He’d come in as this virtual unknown. We all in the media and in the press had to do a lot of research and look into his background as to who he was. And then the start that he had last year at Bournemouth was really poor.

“I think the way that he’s got Bournemouth playing, the players that they’ve lost, the players that they’ve recruited and the most important thing, the way that they play on the pitch, with the high press that they have, the ball retention that they enjoy, they’re a good team to watch. You look at where their budget is, you’d probably say that they’re overachieving in the Premier League. They have done for a long time as a club, but actually, this season with Iraola and his style of football, I think Tottenham fans would welcome his appointment.“