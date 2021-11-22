The Hoops defender helped Ange Postecoglou’s side see off holders St Johnstone in Saturday’s semi-final

Celtic may be within 90 minutes of sealing their first domestic honour this season but defender Anthony Ralston insists any dreams of lifting silverware must be put on hold ahead of two massive European ties.

Ange Postecoglou’s men battled past holders St Johnstone 1-0 at Hampden to book a Premier Sports Cup Final showdown with Hibernian next month.

Before their return to the national stadium, the Hoops have five Premiership fixtures to cram in plus crucial Europa League clashes against Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis as they look to progress beyond the group stages.

Ralston knows how important a first trophy would be for Postecoglou’s new-look side but insists those thoughts must go on the back burner for the time being.

He said: “We are a club that wants to win everything that we are involved in and that will definitely be our aim. But we will put it to the back of our heads for a minute and focus on the games coming up.

“When the final comes around we will look to add another trophy to the many we have won before.

“It’s something I personally look forward to now I’m playing.

“The semi-final was a tough game (against St Johnstone), which was just what we expected. We were set up well and focused on how we wanted to play and that is what we did.

“It’s not always going to be pretty, especially when other teams are going to set up defensively. We need to find a way to break them down when it’s not as free-flowing ad we’d like it to be.

“That’s when we need to show our character and to a man, we all did that on Saturday.

“It’s about staying calm in these games because it can get very heated, especially when you don’t score early on. St Johnstone were looking to counter on us and we were aware of that.

“But we stayed disciplined, got our goals and then we managed the game from there.

“It goes to the back of our heads for now and we focus on the upcoming games. When the finals comes around, then we will focus on it.”

A solitary goal from substitute James Forrest secured a narrow victory over Saints and Ralston was pleased to see his team-mate produce another huge moment in his Celtic career after returning from injury.

Ralston added: “James has had a difficult time with injury, but that’s the quality he has got.

“He has come on and make the difference for the team. You’ve seen it year in year out with him.

“He has been a big loss for us, but I am delighted and we are all delighted as a team that he is coming back into the fold now. He can bring that to our game and make the difference.”

Victory over St Johnstone capped a memorable few weeks for the full-back.

The 23-year-old signed a new Parkhead contract and made his international debut as a late substitute during Scotland’s 2-0 win over Denmark in a World Cup Qualifier last Monday.

Ralston stated: “It’s been a great time in my life for me and my family. I’m loving every minute of it.