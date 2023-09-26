The right-back has become the latest member of Brendan Rodgers’ squad to commit his future to the Hoops.

Celtic have announced that defender Anthony Ralston has signed a new four-year deal - keeping him at the club until at least 2027.

The 24-year-old right-back - who joined the Hoops youth academy aged eight - made his first-team debut as a substitute against St Johnstone back in May 2016 after working his way up through the ranks.

He had loan spells at Queen’s Park, Dundee United and St Johnstone before establishing himself as a regular in matchday squads under previous manager Ange Postecoglou, excelling in an inverted full-back role.

Ralston has gone on to make 90 appearances and scored seven goals for the Scottish champions. Commenting on his new deal, Ralston told Celtic’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted, and it’s a great feeling to sign with your boyhood club on a new contract.

“It never gets old, that feeling of being able to put pen to paper to secure your future where you want to be. Essentially, this is where I want to play my football and it’s another proud moment in my career.

“I just put my head down every day and worked hard since I signed my last contract two years ago and it’s just been a case of going in, getting work done, doing my best for the team and helping to bring success.

“And I feel that, as a team, we’ve managed to do that, and within that players get their rewards, so like I say, I’m absolutely delighted to get it done.”

Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers added: “I’m absolutely delighted for Anthony. He was a young player who showed a lot of promise when I was first here. He came into the team and played some good games, and obviously he really kicked on when Ange came in and had that early spell where he played quite a lot, and you could see him grow from that.

“So, for me and the squad, I’m absolutely delighted. He’s a Celtic guy who’s come through the system here and I just think that when you have guys like that in your squad, you always get that extra wee bit out of them.