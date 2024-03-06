On Sunday, March 10, Celtic are set to square off against Livingston in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup. It's a massive game for both teams - and Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George believes 'anything can happen' when the two teams come to blows.

George acknowledged that Celtic will be 'tough' and seems fully aware that Livi will be entering the tie as massive underdogs. As such, he urged his teammates to 'keep their heads'.

Last time out, Livingston were subjected to heartbreak after they came close to defeating St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership - only for Nicky Clark to slot home a late equaliser, ensuring that the points would shared. Livi are currently bottom of Scotland's top division - it was a hammer blow for a side who are now six points behind the club ahead of them in this division (Ross County).

Grorge described the game against the Saints as 'frustrating' and 'annoying', while declaring the error that led to their equaliser as 'not good enough'. They will be out for revenge when they take on the Bhoys in the Scottish Cup - Celtic will need to be ready for a fight.

What did Shamal George say ahead of Celtic vs Livingston in the Scottish Cup quarter-final?

Speaking to the Daily Record, George said: "It’s going to be a tough game against Celtic, we know that. But it’s a cup game, so anything can happen. We got a point on Saturday. We just have to regroup again and keep our heads and move onto this weekend."