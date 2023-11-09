Are you really a Celtic fan if you haven't done most of these 10 things? - gallery
Here are some of the traditions that true Celtic supporters are likely to have experienced over their years following their club...
Celtic supporters follow their team year after year throughout the highs and lows.
Selling out Celtic Park on a regular basis and often taking one of the largest travelling contingents with them across the country and on the continent.
Celtic Park, or commonly known as ‘Paradise’ to fans, holds a special place in the heart of every Hoops supporter. It is the club’s spiritual home and is the eighth-largest football stadium in the UK.
With a 60,000 capacity, supporters come together every second weekend to share one common bond: a love for their football team. As a result of this, there are certain preferences and experiences which define Celtic fans and make them unique when compared with every other fanbase in Scottish football.
In this list we look through 10 of those quirky rituals. If there are any that we missed out then please let us know: