Are you really a Celtic fan if you haven't done most of these 10 things? - gallery

Here are some of the traditions that true Celtic supporters are likely to have experienced over their years following their club...

Celtic supporters follow their team year after year throughout the highs and lows.

Selling out Celtic Park on a regular basis and often taking one of the largest travelling contingents with them across the country and on the continent.

Celtic Park, or commonly known as ‘Paradise’ to fans, holds a special place in the heart of every Hoops supporter. It is the club’s spiritual home and is the eighth-largest football stadium in the UK.

With a 60,000 capacity, supporters come together every second weekend to share one common bond: a love for their football team. As a result of this, there are certain preferences and experiences which define Celtic fans and make them unique when compared with every other fanbase in Scottish football.

In this list we look through 10 of those quirky rituals. If there are any that we missed out then please let us know:

1 . Celebrated a goal by doing the Huddle Thousands of Celtic fans often celebrate a goal or a victory by linking arms and facing away from the park before taking part in a mass huddle. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . Took part in a pre-match tifo display Ultras group, the Green Brigade, are synonymous with producing a host of eye-catching tifos and fans who have watched a game at Parkhead will undoubtedly have taken part in one.

3 . Visited the iconic Billy McNeill statue A famous statue of Celtic’s greatest ever captain Billy McNeill lifted the European Cup in 1967 was erected outside Parkhead. His association with the club as a player, manager and ambassador spanned 60 years.