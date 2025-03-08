Aston Villa and Everton are two of the Premier League clubs mentioned with the former Tottenham defender at Celtic.

Aston Villa and Everton have been name checked as a couple of the suitors interested in Cameron Carter Vickers ahead of the summer transfer window.

With top performances comes interest, with Nicolas Kuhn amongst those claimed to be turning heads after performances in the Champions League. Brendan Rodgers’ champions are on course to retain the Premiership title, have already won the Premier Sports Cup and are hot favourites to win the Scottish Cup.

A central figure to all of that has been Cameron Carter Vickers. The defender initially signed on loan from Tottenham in 2021 and that deal was made permanent a year later during the Ange Postecoglou era.

Aston Villa and Everton not the only parties

Now according to TBR, there are options for him should the American international wish to return to England’s top table. It’s claimed “Aston Villa, Brighton, Everton and Crystal Palace are amongst the sides to have watched Carter-Vickers in recent months.” It’s also stated there is “increasing interest in the 27-year-old.”

America could also be an option for the centre-back. With his nation set to host the World Cup next year, there are clubs in the MLS who would be keen to bring him in with the major tournament heading for their shores. Speaking recently on the defender, Auston Trusty described his love playing alongside Carter-Vickers.

He said at a recent press conference: “It’s been great. Cam and also everyone on the team. I’m new here. I’m the new guy on the pitch with them. So, everyone here is welcoming me with open arms and every game I’ve gotten with them, every minute I can, our chemistry is just building and building. So, to play with Cam, play with everyone in the back line and the guys in front of me, it’s just been really, really good.”

Rodgers praise

After an error in the Champions League against Club Brugge, Celtic’s boss could only praise his defensive stalwart. He told the Independent: “Mistakes happen and it was just unfortunate. He’s played that pass a million times and it’s gone back and then we’ve been able to play forward. It was just one of those unfortunate moments in the game that happens.

“But he’s a really, really tough character. He’s a great guy, he picked himself up. He was really strong and aggressive again in the game and got on with it and had a real bravery in the second half, because he was the one carrying the ball forward for us to start the attack.”