Celtic are looking to add new attacking options to their roster this month.

Celtic are on the market for new attacking options this winter, as talks surrounding the future of Luis Palma continue to circulate. The Honduran’s recent linked switch to Rayo Vallecano looked dead in the water after the Spanish club was issued a three-window transfer ban, but the suspension has since been lifted.

Talks over Palma’s departure now seem to be back on according to recent reports. Aberdeen’s former chief Keith Wyness has also tipped the 24-year-old to make the move now things are back on track with Vallecano.

Palma has played just 252 minutes of football across all competitions so far this season. His current contract runs until 2028 — if his exit comes to fruition, Celtic will have just one senior left-winger in the form of Daizen Maeda, and Brendan Rodgers is looking for a back-up to the Japanese international.

Keith Wyness on Luis Palma deal

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness said: “When I looked into Rayo Vallecano’s transfer ban — it sounded draconian. The club were surprised, they had no idea this was coming. It’s an £85,000 debt which is late, and I’m sure that can be cleared.

“I understand the club is not in great financial shape, but I’m sure there’s someone who can clear off that debt – it could even be part of the Celtic deal. It’s not a significant issue.

“I understand the player has had some personal issues, and this move has broken down overnight – so I feel sorry for him. But I expect it to be resolved in the next week or so, and certainly before the end of the window. I’m not aware of all the details, but I’m sure we’ll see Palma in Spain before too long.”

Celtic prepare ‘seven-figure’ bid for Aston Villa man

Aston Villa’s young star Louie Barry has emerged on Celtic’s transfer list. The 21-year-old recently returned to his parent club from a loan spell with Stock County, where he enjoyed a stunning run in the EFL League One. Barry scored 15 goals in 23 appearances and now, Aston Villa have offered him a new deal in the West Midlands, but he is yet to put pen to paper.

Celtic’s recruitment team have reportedly put Barry on Rodgers’ and the Hoops are ‘set to test Villa’s resolve’ with an opening seven-figure offer for the versatile winger, according to the Daily Record. The Premier League outfit ‘would prefer’ for the forward to sign a new deal and then leave on loan but any move would need to be in the English Championship. Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Stoke City are all said to be interested in Barry as well as Celtic.

The Villa star joins BK Häcken’s Zeidane Inoussa on the Celtic shortlist, who is regarded as ‘one of the best young attacking players in Sweden’. After coming through the youth ranks at Caen in France, he returned to home soil with former club Brommapojkarna before penning a deal with Häcken. Inoussa has contributed three goals and three assists in six UEFA Conference League appearances so far this season.