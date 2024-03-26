Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yesterday marked 20 years since THAT night at the Nou Camp - can you believe it? For Celtic fans old enough to remember, their finger nails have likely never recovered from 90 minutes of torture in Catalonia.

The Hoops held a slender advantage going into the second leg against one of the best teams in world football. Celtic had dropped into the UEFA Cup from the Champions League and met the pre-tournament favourites in the fourth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Thompson's strike at Celtic Park gave Martin O'Neill's men a one-goal cushion - but few gave them a chance of overcoming Ronaldinho, Xavi and Co in their own backyard. Youngster David Marshall had been drafted in between the sticks to replace the suspended Rab Douglas, who was sent off following a tunnel-related fracas during the previous leg.

Post-match jubilation showcased a sea of green and white as Celtic fans partied long into the night. Some are still nursing a hangover to this day...