Can you believe it has been 20 years since THAT night at the Nou Camp? For Celtic fans who are old enough to remember, their finger nails have likely never recovered from 90 minutes of torture in Catalonia.

The Hoops held a slender advantage going into the second leg against one of the best teams in world football. Celtic had dropped into the UEFA Cup from the Champions League and met the pre-tournament favourites in the fourth round.

Alan Thompson's strike at Parkhead gave Martin O'Neill's men a one-goal cushion - but few gave them a chance of overcoming Ronaldinho, Xavi and Co in their own backyard. Youngster David Marshall had been drafted in between the sticks to replace the suspended Rab Douglas, who was sent off following a tunnel-related fracas during the previous leg.

Post-match jubilation showcased a sea of green and white as Celtic fans partied long into the night. Some are still nursing a hangover to this day...

But what are those heroes up to now? GlasgowWorld has profiled the starting line-up from that famous game - two decades on from the fairytale itself.

1 . David Marshall Marshall is the only member of the team still playing. At 39, is still starring between the sticks for Hibernian.

2 . Stanislav Varga The defender moved into management after retiring in 2008. He most recently coached Polish outfit Sandecja Nowy Sacz.

3 . John Kennedy Kennedy was the other youngster who impressed that night. His career was tragically cut short through injury but Kennedy has forged himself a coaching career at Celtic, where he has worked under four managers.