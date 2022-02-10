The Hoops maintained their one-point lead at the top of the Premiership after sealing a 3-2 win at Pittodrie

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller has slaughtered Celtic’s poor defending during their 3-2 win over Aberdeen.

Ange Postecoglou’s side appeared to be cruising to three points after racing into a two-goal lead until the Hoops rear-guard were caught napping as Christian Ramirez rounded off a cleverly constructed set piece move.

The American striker was left unmarked inside the box as he slotted home from six yards out to reduce the deficit before Lewis Ferguson levelled the match moments later.

Christian Ramirez shone for the hosts in attack.

Ramirez’s goal baffled Pittodrie great Miller as he branded Celtic’s sloppy start to the second half “embarrassing.”

Reacting to the goal on BBC Sportsound, Miller said: “I’m sorry but it’s embarrassing for the opposition.

“I mean, how much time do they spend on the technical side of the game? How many people do they have scouting the opposition?

“How much footage do they actually have scouting Aberdeen this season? And yet, constantly, teams do not apply whatever they are seeing on the field of play.

“Ramirez comes from the back to the front, it’s so simple to stop, it should be stopped, it shouldn’t happen.

“Thankfully for Aberdeen they all go to sleep and they get the goal.”

Celtic’s match-winner arrived in the 62nd minute as Jota drilled home Anthony Ralston’s header but Israeli Liel Abada was seemingly in an offside position.

Aberdeen assistant Henry Apaloo (L) and manager Stephen Glass remonstrate to the fourth official after Jota's goal makes it 3-2.

However, Michael Stewart insists the goal balanced out a poor offside call against Celtic in the first-half after Portuguese winger Jota raced on to Callum McGregor’s through ball before finding the net, only for the goal to be chalked off.

Analysing the game on Sportscene, Stewart admitted: “You’ve got to say credit to Celtic for getting themselves back in front but there is a huge element of controversy.

“I do think Liel Abada is in an offside position and he affects the game. Celtic let themselves down and let Aberdeen into the game.

“If you look right across the line, you can see Abada is offside. When the ball comes back into the box, he blocks David Bates from getting back to challenge Jota.

“I do think if Abada isn’t there then Bates would have been able to challenge and maybe flick the ball away. It’s good play from Celtic to react so quickly but I don’t think the goal should have stood.

“There was one in the first half though when Jota was flagged offside when he went and knocked the ball past the goalkeeper.