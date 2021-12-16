The Hoops defender was sent packing by referee Alan Muir during Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over Ross County

James McFadden reckons Celtic defender Carl Starfelt’s sending off against Ross County was “extremely harsh”.

The Hoops centre-half was dismissed by referee Alan Muir in the 79th minute during Wednesday night’s dramatic 2-1 victory over the Staggies in Dingwall.

Starfelt was given his marching orders after picking up two yellow cards; the first for dissent after complaining about an elbow received to his face by striker Jordan White which left him with a bloody nose.

His second caution came after colliding with Regan Charles-Cook but Scotland legend McFadden believes the Swedish international was harshly treated.

Celtic's Carl Starfelt salutes the home support at the conclusion of the 1-0 home win over Hearts that claimed the Swede a career first. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Speaking on BBC Sportscene last night, McFadden said: “I think the first one is extremely harsh because you’re taking one in the face and yes, you’re going to be angry.

“The referee needs to show a bit of common sense.

“The second one, Charles-Cook does brilliant, gets round the outside and I think as he falls, Starfelt does just bring him down.

“I think he’s really unlucky, Starfelt, because he gets tight, they’re side by side and as he falls, it’s enough to bring Charles-Cook down. I think he’s unfortunate.”

Fellow pundit Richard Foster could understand why both bookings were issued but admitted Starfelt has every right to feel aggrieved.

He added: “I think the first booking is for dissent and initially you can see why. I don’t think he knows where he is so he grabs his whole face, his chest and his nose.

“He’s pouring with blood so he’s been caught and he had every right to be a bit annoyed with that.

“The referee has got to maybe look at him and think ‘right, fair enough, you’re bleeding and I can see why you’re annoyed’.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay also voiced his displeasure with the standard of Muir’ officiating in his post-match interview, admitting he couldn’t understand why there was so much injury-time played.