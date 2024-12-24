14 best Glasgow pubs for Celtic fans: where supporters head before and after matches

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland

Sports and Trends Writer

Published 24th Dec 2024, 11:51 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 17:00 GMT

Are you looking for somewhere to visit for a refreshment before or after Celtic’s home fixtures during the festive period?

Whether you are nipping in for a quick pint before kick-off, enjoying a delicious breakfast or drowning your sorrows after watching a defeat with friends, there is no doubt that going to a pub can be one of the best parts of being a football fan - and there is no shortage of excellent pubs to choose from either in close proximity to the iconic Celtic Park stadium or easily accessible via public transport.

With that in mind, Glasgow World has taken a close look at 14 of the best pubs to try, which can be enjoyed both as a local and as a visitor to the area.

Where: 80 High Street, Glasgow, G1 1NL

1. McChuill's

Where: 80 High Street, Glasgow, G1 1NL | mchuills

Where: 226 Gallowgate, Glasgow, G4 0TS

2. 226 Gallowgate

Where: 226 Gallowgate, Glasgow, G4 0TS | Paul Trainer

Where: 16 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1LD

3. Grace's

Where: 16 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1LD | Google Maps

Where: 11 Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5NA

4. The Tolbooth

Where: 11 Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5NA | Google Maps

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Celtic ParkGlasgowPubs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice