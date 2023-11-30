The transfer window always brings signgings aplenty, but success is never guaranteed when it comes to recruitment, and both Celtic and Rangers know that all too well. Both clubs added players to their squads during the January transfer window, but that doesn't mean they have added value.

The values of players rise and drop regularly based on form, fitness and age, something Transfermarkt document throughout the season. Here we take a look at the players who have seen their value drop the most since the start of 2023, and there are plenty of Celtic and Rangers players on the list.