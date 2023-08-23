65 years on from making his Celtic debut, we look back at the career of one-club man, Billy McNeill.

“He played for the jersey. That was his utmost ambition, to make the jersey successful and he did just that.”

Archie Macpherson - the ‘voice of Scottish football’ - was spot on. The phrase ‘legend’ is used often when it comes to best describing a footballer who truly earned the status and in Billy McNeill’s case, it was truly fitting.

Celtic’s greatest ever captain was frequently recognised by his peers, bot during and after his lenghty career as player and manager of the club. Skipper of the ‘Lisbon Lions’ 1967 European Cup-winning side under Jock Stein, McNeill gave Scottish football what remains its biggest achievement.

He served as an inspiration for those around him and his importance to the green and white hoops will always be remembered by those who had the privilege of watching him or playing alongside ‘Cesar’.

It’s 65 years to the day since the Bellshill native made his first-team debut during a League Cup clash against Clyde back in 1958. GlasgowWorld looks back on McNeill’s greatest career achievements:

1 . The Billy McNeill Statue located outside Celtic Park The mythical Bellshill-born boy known as ‘Cesar’ was voted Celtic’s greatest ever captain. A majestic centre-half, McNeill’s love for the club was evident throughout his life. The statue, in bronze on a granite base, shows him holding aloft the European Cup, an iconic image in the club’s history.

2 . McNeill exchanges club pennants with West Ham skipper Bobby Moore during a testimonial match at Upton Park in November 1970. A one-club man as a player, he devoted 18 years of service to Celtic, joining the club for a mere £250 from nearby junior team, Blantyre Victoria in 1957 after then reserve team coach Jock Stein saw him playing for Scotland schoolboys against England. He retired from playing in 1975 after making 790 competitive appearances in his beloved green and white hoops.

3 . The Celtic captain receives the 1967 European Cup trophy from the President of Portugal in Lisbon He had the honour of being the first British player to lift the European Cup as part of Jock Stein’s iconic ‘Lisbon Lions’ at the Estadio Nacional. McNeill admitted it was the pinnacle of his career. He also reached another European Cup final in 1970, as well as two semi-finals in ‘72 and ‘74.