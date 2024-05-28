Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with the Scottish Cup.

Celtic are now looking ahead to next season after a double - and transfer business could be key.

The more things change the more they stay the same as the old saying goes.

Brendan Rodgers returned for Celtic era 2.0 under a cloud of his controversial exit in 2019. Michael Beale’s Rangers were loading up for a title challenge with the inspirational Ange Postecoglou heading down the road, and heading into the third Old Firm game of the season with Philippe Clement now at the helm, momentum was with Rangers.



There were cracks in their armour though. They’d been eliminated from Europe and stunned at home by Motherwell. Celtic looked to be stumbling but as Rangers roared to their fans after a last-gasp 3-3 draw, Rodgers and co hit the accelerator past them while their backs were turned.

In the end it was a familiar tale come end of the season. Celtic celebrating glory and Rangers talking of what has to improve and of rebuilds has been common place in a decade involving Hoops dominance.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. This writer was at Hampden on Saturday and despite it being a first Old Firm derby final since 2002, the build-up was subdued. That was largely down to everyone expecting a Celtic procession and while the game didn’t end up like that, the end result of a 1-0 loss was arguably worse for Rangers.

They played their best stuff in this fixture under Clement against a below-par Celtic, and it STILL wasn’t enough. There will be scorched-earth style comings and goings at Ibrox, the 10 in and 10 out kind of rebuild, but that leaves them vulnerable and on the ropes.

There’s no doubting this Rangers now are a more imposing threat than the one Rodgers found in his first stint in charge. They will come again but the one thing they can’t guarantee is how quickly this period of transition will take to come together in Clement’s image.

One thing Rodgers can guarantee is this Celtic side will be stronger next season. This was not a vintage campaign yet they still won a double. Recruitment was lamented and many didn’t make huge contributions over the season - Gustaf Lagerbielke, Marco Tilio, Kwon, Yang, Maik Nawrocki Odin Thiago Holm and Nat Phillips - all bit-part players.

The likes of Jota, Carl Starfelt and Liel Abada have not been fully replaced. While Rangers have a full-scale rebuild needed, just four Celtic transfers could be needed to fully put their rivals out of sight and cement them as the undisputed top force for the long haul.

First, a number one with Joe Hart retiring, Koen Casteels, a seasoned Bundesliga star with Belgian national team experience, has been linked and is the kind of calibre they should target. A centre-back to push Liam Scales after his breakthrough season, one who can elevate his game or potentially start themselves.

While wingers are plentiful, James Forrest being thrust in as the main man on the flanks with Daizen Maeda down the home stretch shows the new signings this term still haven’t met the kind of levels he can. Now into his 30s, somebody who can carry the ball and finish like Forrest is a must, even if that means some others go.