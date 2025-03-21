Another Scottish club opted to part company with their manager earlier this week as Championship outfit Dunfermline Athletic confirmed they had brought a quickfire end to Michael Tidser’s reign.

He was replaced on Friday by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon who returns to Scottish football management. The Northern Irishman now sits bottom of the ‘longest serving SPFL manager’s table’ but where doe current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers rank?

Here is the list of all 42 SPFL managers, via Pie & Bovril with dates accurate as of March 17, and how Rodgers compares to counterparts across all four divisions of Scottish football:

1 . Dunfermline Athletic - Neil Lennon Length of managerial reign: 1 day | SNS Group

2 . Queens Park - Steven Maclean (caretaker) Length of managerial reign: 6 days | SNS Group

3 . Bonnyrigg Rose - Jonny Stewart Length of managerial reign: 8 days | SNS Group