SPFL longest serving managers: Where Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers ranks after latest sackings

Martyn Simpson
Sports Editor

Published 21st Mar 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 23rd Mar 2025, 09:00 BST

How the duration of the Celtic bosses’ current managerial reign compares to counterparts at Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and more.

Another Scottish club opted to part company with their manager earlier this week as Championship outfit Dunfermline Athletic confirmed they had brought a quickfire end to Michael Tidser’s reign.

He was replaced on Friday by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon who returns to Scottish football management. The Northern Irishman now sits bottom of the ‘longest serving SPFL manager’s table’ but where doe current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers rank?

Here is the list of all 42 SPFL managers, via Pie & Bovril with dates accurate as of March 17, and how Rodgers compares to counterparts across all four divisions of Scottish football:

Length of managerial reign: 1 day

1. Dunfermline Athletic - Neil Lennon

Length of managerial reign: 1 day | SNS Group

Length of managerial reign: 6 days

2. Queens Park - Steven Maclean (caretaker)

Length of managerial reign: 6 days | SNS Group

Length of managerial reign: 8 days

3. Bonnyrigg Rose - Jonny Stewart

Length of managerial reign: 8 days | SNS Group

Length of managerial reign: 25 days

4. Rangers - Barry Ferguson (interim)

Length of managerial reign: 25 days | SNS Group

